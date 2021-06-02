Menu
Addison Smith Addington
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Barrett Funeral Home - Cleveland
118 North Brooks Street
Cleveland, GA
Addison Smith Addington

August 16, 1936 - December 24, 2020

Addison Smith Addington, 84, of Cleveland, Ga., passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020.

Mr. Addington, known as "Smitty" or "Ad," was born Aug. 16, 1936, to the late Lillie and Addison Addington. Ad was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He loved camping and traveling with his late wife, Virginia, making many lasting friends throughout the years. Ad was a true soft spoken southern gentleman. He worked as a material specialist with various companies and lived in Statesville; Lexington, Tenn., and Gadsden, Ala. While in Gadsden, he shared his joy of living on the river with his family - fishing and cruising the shoreline - always wearing his white captain's hat. Ad enjoyed a good Willie Nelson song and cherished his lap dogs, Max and CoCo.

In addition to his parents, Ad was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Addington; brother, Zack Addington; and sister, B.J. Ash.

Survivors include children, Gary Duncan (Jane) of North Carolina, and Jimmy Duncan of Maryland; sister, Sandra "Tweed" Montgomery of Georgia; grandsons, Josh Duncan, Chad Duncan and Zachary Duncan; great-grandsons, Corbin Duncan, Lucas Duncan and Jack Duncan; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends share happy memories of their time with Ad.

A graveside service for Ad Addington will be held at 11 a.m., June 12, at Concord Baptist Church in Clermont, Ga. The family will receive friends immediately following.

Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland, Ga.

www.barrettfh.com

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Concord Baptist Church
Clermont, GA
Funeral services provided by:
Barrett Funeral Home - Cleveland
