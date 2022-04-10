Menu
Alice Weicht
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 13 2022
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Grove Funeral Home
Alice Weicht

Alice Jacqueline Tracy Weicht, 80, of Statesville, died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at her home, after an extended illness.

She was born in Washington County, Md., June 7, 1941, to the late Blane Morris Tracy and Lottie Shifflet Tracy. She was also preceded in death by a son, Ricky Weicht.

Alice graduated from North Hagerstown High School. She retired from Fairchild Manufacturing in 1985, having worked there for 10 years. 18 years ago, she and her husband, Nelson, moved to Statesville where they became members of Rose Chapel United Methodist Church. She was a Lady of the Shrine Club and enjoyed reading, flowers, and sewing. She loved horses and seeing horse-drawn wagon trains.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of over 60 years, Nelson Weicht; son, Jeffrey Weicht; two grandchildren, Jared Weicht (Paula), Ryan Weicht; three brothers, Harold Tracy, Dale Tracy, Frances Tracy (Marilyn); and three sisters, Nancy Hose (Lou), Ruth Draper, and Janet Saucer (Gary).

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 13, at 12 p.m., at Grove Funeral Home, 141 W. Main St., in Hancock, Md. Burial in Piney Plains UMC Cemetery in Little Orleans, Md., will follow the service. The family will visit with friends and family at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Rose Chapel UMC, 813 Turnersburg Hwy., Statesville, 28625; or Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 29625.

Nicholson Funeral Home and Grove Funeral Home are assisting the Weicht family.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Apr. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
13
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Grove Funeral Home
141 W, Hancock, MD
Apr
13
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Grove Funeral Home
141 W, Hancock, MD
Nicholson Funeral Home
