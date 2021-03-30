Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Allen Johnson
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Allen Johnson

The fullness of time, it is time that is appointed for something to begin or be completed. In the fullness of time Allen Clifton Johnson peacefully went home to be with the Lord Sunday, March, 28, 2021, losing his battle with cancer. His work was completed and it was time for exceeding joy to begin, for in the Lord's presence is fullness of joy. Our joy is seeing all the lives he touched and he made a profound difference.

Allen was born July 1, 1933, in Wilkes County, to the late Russell Lee Johnson and Nannie Sparks Johnson. Allen grew up in Wilkes County where he attended Wilkesboro High School graduating in 1950. Moving to Statesville to attend Mitchell College where he began his career in road building. He joined Gilbert Engineering Company as time keeper and later Tarheel Construction as general manager. In 1964, Allen proudly formed Superior Paving Company. Whether it was a city street or an interstate highway, he took great pride in building good roads to help his community and its citizens. Under his leadership Superior Paving Company was the first company in North Carolina to recycle asphalt. Allen later successfully ventured into commercial real estate forming Superior Properties of Iredell.

Allen was a member of Grassy Knob Baptist Church. Most recently he has enjoyed attending Western Avenue Baptist Church. He was a 32-degree Mason, Past Master and life member of Grassy Knob Masonic Lodge #471 AF&AM for 65 years. He was a past President, ambassador and life member of the Statesville Shrine Club. He was a member of the Oasis Shrine Temple, Scottish Rite of Freemasonry and the Royal Order of Jesters Charlotte Court #109. Allen served on the board of trustees of Davis Hospital and Gardner Webb University, the Board of Directors of Wells Fargo Bank, Carolina Asphalt Pavement Association, Statesville Chamber of Commerce and Iredell County YMCA. He was a chairman of the American General Contractors and American Arbitration Association. He helped organize Trinity Volunteer Fire Dept. and served on the board of directors.

In his retirement years he enjoyed big game hunting, traveling and his mountain farm in Laurel Springs, which he kept in immaculate condition.

Allen will be lovingly remembered be his wife of 66 years, Joyce Rupard Johnson of the home; son, Curtis C. Johnson (Pam); daughter, Esther J. Johnson of the home; and grandchildren, Kristi N. Johnson and Matthew C. Johnson (Emily) of Statesville.

In addition to his parents, Allen was preceded in death by his infant son, Ronnie A. Johnson; and brother, David Lee Johnson.

A private service will be conducted by Dr. Jeff Spry at Oakwood Cemetery.

Above all Allen loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He will remain forever in our hearts and will be missed immensely.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Troutman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Allen was the best man you could ever have for a friend ,he had a heart of gold and he always had a smile for you. It was a honor for me and Jerry to know this wonderful person. He will always be missed.
Jerry and Barbara Goble
March 25, 2022
He was a dear friend .When I was so sick he always there for me. He had a big heart and a beautiful smile.He will always be missed very much and a honor to call him a friend.
Jerry and Barbara Goble
March 25, 2022
To the Johnson family, we are praying for all of you and trusting the Lord to love and guide you through this time of life.
Paul Cook
April 1, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with your family. So sorry for your loss.
Kenny Rimmer
March 31, 2021
One of Statesville's finest. He was a great businessman and a fierce competitor. I know this because I had to compete against him for every driveway, parking lot and subdivision in Iredell County. I learned a lot from how he ran his business and that was primarily community involvement. Allen gracefully donated time and money to see enhance things where we live. From the Christmas parades to anonymous donations, people were impacted. He was a man of honor and integrity. RIP Allen
Linda and Frank Johnson
March 31, 2021
Allen was very special and it was an honor to have known him. We will miss him dearly, praying for all of you .
Jerry @ Barbara Goble
March 30, 2021
Praying for u all and Allen was a good friend to me and my family ,,love u all
Tammy W,Josey
March 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results