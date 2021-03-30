Allen JohnsonThe fullness of time, it is time that is appointed for something to begin or be completed. In the fullness of time Allen Clifton Johnson peacefully went home to be with the Lord Sunday, March, 28, 2021, losing his battle with cancer. His work was completed and it was time for exceeding joy to begin, for in the Lord's presence is fullness of joy. Our joy is seeing all the lives he touched and he made a profound difference.Allen was born July 1, 1933, in Wilkes County, to the late Russell Lee Johnson and Nannie Sparks Johnson. Allen grew up in Wilkes County where he attended Wilkesboro High School graduating in 1950. Moving to Statesville to attend Mitchell College where he began his career in road building. He joined Gilbert Engineering Company as time keeper and later Tarheel Construction as general manager. In 1964, Allen proudly formed Superior Paving Company. Whether it was a city street or an interstate highway, he took great pride in building good roads to help his community and its citizens. Under his leadership Superior Paving Company was the first company in North Carolina to recycle asphalt. Allen later successfully ventured into commercial real estate forming Superior Properties of Iredell.Allen was a member of Grassy Knob Baptist Church. Most recently he has enjoyed attending Western Avenue Baptist Church. He was a 32-degree Mason, Past Master and life member of Grassy Knob Masonic Lodge #471 AF&AM for 65 years. He was a past President, ambassador and life member of the Statesville Shrine Club. He was a member of the Oasis Shrine Temple, Scottish Rite of Freemasonry and the Royal Order of Jesters Charlotte Court #109. Allen served on the board of trustees of Davis Hospital and Gardner Webb University, the Board of Directors of Wells Fargo Bank, Carolina Asphalt Pavement Association, Statesville Chamber of Commerce and Iredell County YMCA. He was a chairman of the American General Contractors and American Arbitration Association. He helped organize Trinity Volunteer Fire Dept. and served on the board of directors.In his retirement years he enjoyed big game hunting, traveling and his mountain farm in Laurel Springs, which he kept in immaculate condition.Allen will be lovingly remembered be his wife of 66 years, Joyce Rupard Johnson of the home; son, Curtis C. Johnson (Pam); daughter, Esther J. Johnson of the home; and grandchildren, Kristi N. Johnson and Matthew C. Johnson (Emily) of Statesville.In addition to his parents, Allen was preceded in death by his infant son, Ronnie A. Johnson; and brother, David Lee Johnson.A private service will be conducted by Dr. Jeff Spry at Oakwood Cemetery.Above all Allen loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He will remain forever in our hearts and will be missed immensely.Troutman Funeral Home