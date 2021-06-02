Allen PhiferAllen Sturgill Phifer, 78, of Cleveland, N.C., died Monday, May 31, 2021, at the Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.Born in Iredell County, April 22, 1943, he was the son of the late Allen Knox Phifer and Ethel Sturgill Phifer.Allen was a retired maintenance mechanic for International Paper Company of Statesville. He enjoyed wood working, NASCAR racing and football.Survivors include his wife, Peggy Marlow Phifer; son, Kevin Phifer and wife, Aude; and granddaughter, Emma Phifer and daughter, Hillary Phifer Walser and husband, Kris.Allen was a life-long member of Third Creek Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder, Sunday school superintendent and other positions of service throughout the years.The graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 5, in the Third Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Pastor Jerry L. Blankenship officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Gordon Hospice House, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625 or Third Creek Presbyterian Church, 2055 Third Creek Rd., Cleveland, NC 27013.Troutman Funeral Home