Alvin D. Gingerich
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC
Alvin D. Gingerich

October 12, 1935 - December 11, 2021

Alvin D. Gingerich, 86, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Nicholson Funeral Home is assisting the Gingerich family.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nicholson Funeral Home
Martha, Leah Beth & family, We were saddened to hear of Al's death, but rejoice with you that he knows our Lord Jesus Christ, and is with Him at last. Though years have passed, i still remember the lasting counsel and its effect on my life, and the frequent advice he had for me as a builder. Though he knew much about building, his best advice always came from the Word. We pray for God's comfort and peace for you all, and look forward to the day we join him in the presence of God.
Raymond Atwater
Friend
December 30, 2021
