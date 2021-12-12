Martha, Leah Beth & family, We were saddened to hear of Al's death, but rejoice with you that he knows our Lord Jesus Christ, and is with Him at last. Though years have passed, i still remember the lasting counsel and its effect on my life, and the frequent advice he had for me as a builder. Though he knew much about building, his best advice always came from the Word. We pray for God's comfort and peace for you all, and look forward to the day we join him in the presence of God.

Raymond Atwater Friend December 30, 2021