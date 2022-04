Seth, we will be out of town on July 3. Please know that we will always fondly remember your mother and you and Ethan. Anita is one of the first people we met when we arrived in Union Grove. She stopped by to give us the PO Box key and to introduce herself. We so appreciated her faithful presence at UGUMC and her love and support during our time there. She was a fine lady. Much love to you as you remember and celebrate her life.

Steve and Judy Kirby Friend June 30, 2021