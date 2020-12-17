Anita Pressly
Mrs. Anita Pressly, widow of the late Dr. David L. Pressly, 98, of Statesville, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
A memorial service to honor the life of Lily Anita Arneson Pressly will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, at the First A.R.P. Church with the Rev. Phillip McCoy officiating. The family will greet friends in the Church Sanctuary beginning at 10 a.m., prior to the service, with organ music playing. There will be no receiving line but the family will be in different areas to speak with friends. Please wear a mask and use safe social distance for the safety of others.
Memorials may be made to the First A.R.P.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 17, 2020.