Anita Pressly
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Anita Pressly

Mrs. Anita Pressly, widow of the late Dr. David L. Pressly, 98, of Statesville, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

A memorial service to honor the life of Lily Anita Arneson Pressly will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, at the First A.R.P. Church with the Rev. Phillip McCoy officiating. The family will greet friends in the Church Sanctuary beginning at 10 a.m., prior to the service, with organ music playing. There will be no receiving line but the family will be in different areas to speak with friends. Please wear a mask and use safe social distance for the safety of others.

Memorials may be made to the First A.R.P.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Troutman Funeral Home.
Margaret PM Beahrs
December 31, 2020
We love you Rebecca
Jackie and Dave
December 24, 2020
I did not know Mrs Presley well, but the times I was around she was one of the the warmest most charming people ever. She had the ability to put you at ease and make you feel she was interested in what you had to say. I admire all of her many accomplishments and contributions to the community. She was certainly an asset to her husband and to Statesville. The accomplishment of her children and grandchildren Are a tribute to this mother. She will be greatly missed Thinking of her family. Shirley Reid
Shirley Reid
December 17, 2020
My deepest condolences to The Pressly and Arneson families. She will be missed by many people whose lives she touched and influenced. I was so fortunate to be able to spend time with her for several years and learned so many things about life from her. I enjoyed being her scribe so she could keep in touch with friends and family. She was truly a fine Southern woman.
Debra Caywood
December 2, 2020
We send our sincere condolence and prayers to the family. Anita was a perfect southern lady, always offering a beautiful smile and kind words. A strong woman of faith.
Donna and Eugene Putnam
December 2, 2020
Canda Plunkett
December 2, 2020
Heartfelt feelingsfor the family. Your mother was a lovely lady. So interesting to talk with. Full of beautiful smiles and positive attitudes. She was a Christian example beyond compare. Penny, I´m grateful to have had lunch with your mom at your home yeasts ago. I´ll hang on to that lovely day with her. Take good care as you all move forward from her loss. Much love. Jan Shuford
Jan Bryant Shuford
December 2, 2020
I am so so sorry to hear of Ms Pressly´s passing. I loved spending time with her. She was brilliant and kind and I will miss her
Linda King
December 1, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family. Anita taught us a lot about God´s grace and she will be dearly missed.
Jackie and Jeremy Putnam
December 1, 2020
I am a better person for knowing Anita.
Amy
Friend
December 1, 2020
Ann Allen
December 1, 2020
Our sympathy to your family as we remember your mother with fondness and admiration
Jim and Carole Pickett
December 1, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear this. Your mother was a very lovely person. To me she was the epitome of a southern lady. I know your dad was happy to be reunited with her.
Shirley Reid
November 30, 2020
