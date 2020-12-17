I did not know Mrs Presley well, but the times I was around she was one of the the warmest most charming people ever. She had the ability to put you at ease and make you feel she was interested in what you had to say. I admire all of her many accomplishments and contributions to the community. She was certainly an asset to her husband and to Statesville. The accomplishment of her children and grandchildren Are a tribute to this mother. She will be greatly missed Thinking of her family. Shirley Reid

