Anna Lee Felker
Anna Lee Kearns Felker, 96, of Statesville, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at her home.
Anna Lee was born Sept. 18, 1925, in Davidson County, to Thomas and Hattie Lyndon Kearns. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Felker, whom she married Feb. 28, 1953; and great-grandson, Willie Ramsey.
Anna Lee was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Statesville and was a homemaker. She loved to work outside in her flower beds and yard as long as she was physically able.
Anna Lee is survived by a daughter, Carol Felker Johnson (Benny), of Stony Point; granddaughter, Angela Ramsey (Adam), of Statesville; two grandsons, David Johnson (Heather), of Stony Point, and Chris Johnson (Rebecca), of Statesville; five great-grandchildren, Kyle and Emma Johnson, Micah and Eva Ramsey, and Baby Girl Johnson due later this month. Anna Lee is further survived by three nephews, Jimmy Steed of Lexington, Phillip Steed (Rita) of Denton, and Dean Duncan (Vickey); and sister-in-law, Faye Duncan of Statesville.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 7, at Iredell Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Ervel Jones officiating.
Memorials may be made to New Hope Baptist Church; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Troutman Funeral Homewww.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2021.