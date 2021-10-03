Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anna Lee Felker
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Anna Lee Felker

Anna Lee Kearns Felker, 96, of Statesville, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at her home.

Anna Lee was born Sept. 18, 1925, in Davidson County, to Thomas and Hattie Lyndon Kearns. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Felker, whom she married Feb. 28, 1953; and great-grandson, Willie Ramsey.

Anna Lee was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Statesville and was a homemaker. She loved to work outside in her flower beds and yard as long as she was physically able.

Anna Lee is survived by a daughter, Carol Felker Johnson (Benny), of Stony Point; granddaughter, Angela Ramsey (Adam), of Statesville; two grandsons, David Johnson (Heather), of Stony Point, and Chris Johnson (Rebecca), of Statesville; five great-grandchildren, Kyle and Emma Johnson, Micah and Eva Ramsey, and Baby Girl Johnson due later this month. Anna Lee is further survived by three nephews, Jimmy Steed of Lexington, Phillip Steed (Rita) of Denton, and Dean Duncan (Vickey); and sister-in-law, Faye Duncan of Statesville.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 7, at Iredell Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Ervel Jones officiating.

Memorials may be made to New Hope Baptist Church; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Iredell Memorial Gardens
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Troutman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Carol, Anna Lee was always one of my favorite people, always so cheerful and positive. As a only child, I know how much time you must have spend taking care of her in recent years. Please reach out to me if I can help in any way. My contact information is as follows: 418 Flat Rock Dr. Denver, NC 28037 [email protected] 704-591-3001 Please stay in touch.
Dean Duncan
October 7, 2021
Your mom and my mom used to talk every night on the phone. Sometimes into the wee hours of the night. Now they're enjoying each other again in a better place. You're in our thoughts and prayers.
Nancy Cain
Friend
October 4, 2021
Carol, I´m so sorry to hear this. Love and hugs my friend.
Lorraine Grant
October 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results