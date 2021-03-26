Anne BrandtMargaret Anne Cooke Brandt, 75, of Mooresville, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.Margaret Anne Cooke was born March 14, 1946, to Mattie Brown and John Locke Cooke, a school teacher and a farmer. She graduated from Troutman High School and North Carolina State University with a degree in Food Science. After a short career as a Food Technologist at the Research Center for RJR Foods, she married Ralph Brandt and raised his two young sons, Karl and Eric. The joy of the past 24 years of her life, were her grandchildren, Kaitlin and Will Brandt.Anne's life passion was gardening. From her 4-H and National Junior Horticulture Association projects on the family farm to her Master Gardener Certificate in Atlanta, she always grew her own produce and as many flowers as she had the energy left for.Some disease severs life but disease never defines life. Anne's philosophy of her life's verse was "Learn as you go along what pleases the Lord," an adaptation of Ephesians 5:10. Jesus was her Savior, her Master and her Lord. She appreciated the teachings of Dr. Mark Corts at Calvary Baptist in Winston-Salem and Dr. Charles Stanley of First Baptist in Atlanta, Andy Stanley online, and being part of Bethesda Presbyterian Church, the church of her childhood. She left a string of prayers for her family and friends.Anne is survived by her husband of 44 years, Ralph Brandt; their sons, Karl Brandt of Atlanta and Eric Brandt of Huntersville; grandchildren, Kaitlin Brandt and Will Brandt of Georgia; sisters, Libby Blackwelder of Statesville and Mary Lois Oglethorpe (Terry) of Cleveland. Anne's nieces and nephews, their spouses and their children piled on her joy.A graveside service will be held Monday, March 29, at 2 p.m., at Bethesda Presbyterian Church in Statesville. All those attending are asked to follow all COVID-19 guidelines.Memorials may be made to Bethesda Presbysterian Church Cemetery Memorial Trust Fund in c/o Cheryl Winslow, 109 Breckenridge Lane, Statesville, NC 28625.Troutman Funeral Home