Annie Taggert
FUNERAL HOME
Rutledge & Bigham Mortuary
603 South Center Street
Statesville, NC
Annie Taggert

Annie Taggert, 92, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at Trinity Village in Hickory.

A celebration of life service will be conducted Wednesday, March 23, at 12 p.m., at Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary, prior to the service. Burial will be held at the VA Salisbury National Cemetery, Tuesday, March 29, at 11 a.m.

Rutledge and Bigham is serving the Taggert family.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Interment
11:00a.m.
The National Cemetery
501 Statesville Boulevard, SALISBURY, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Rutledge & Bigham Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Aunt Annie Mae was a jewel who always shared her love & delicious treats with our family. Thank God for her life & legacy. We love you Kathy & Rita . We´re here in any capacity you need us.
Beverly T. Heaggans
Family
March 22, 2022
