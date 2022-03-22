Annie Taggert



Annie Taggert, 92, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at Trinity Village in Hickory.



A celebration of life service will be conducted Wednesday, March 23, at 12 p.m., at Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary, prior to the service. Burial will be held at the VA Salisbury National Cemetery, Tuesday, March 29, at 11 a.m.



Rutledge and Bigham is serving the Taggert family.



