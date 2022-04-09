Annthea Lashae WaddellAnnthea Lashae Waddell, 16, died unexpectedly Sunday, March 27, 2022."Shae Shae," as she was lovingly called by some of her family, was the youngest of her paternal siblings. Shae was loved, loved, loved, by her dad, Michael, and her big sister, Cia. She also had a remarkable relationship with her aunt, Kashya; and her uncle, Paul.Annthea is what her grandma, Linda and her great-grandma, Julia called her. She was so easy to love with that big personality and beautiful smile. This young life was "live" 24/7 as she had enough energy for two people when she wanted to do something fun. Shae was always willing to show her gratitude to her family.Annthea Lashae is survived by her dad, Michael L. Morrison; sister, CiaXiang Morrison; great-grandmother, Julia D. Young; grandmother, Linda Morrison; aunt and uncle, Paul Morrison and Kashya Morrison; special uncle, Carlos Maxwell; nephew, Jaden Phelps; and great-auntie, Anary (Taurus) Bellamy and family; and cousins Alyssa Stamps and Julia Elizabeth Morrison. Though all are not named, a host of other relatives and friends are certainly a part of her family who loved her dearly and will certainly miss all she was yet to be.Sleep in peace, we love you.A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 9, at 1 p.m., at Nazareth First Missionary Baptist Church in Asheville.Avery's Memorial Chapel