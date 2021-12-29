Menu
Anthony Richard "Tony" Ferguson Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC
Anthony "Tony" Richard Ferguson Sr.

Anthony "Tony" Richard Ferguson, 92, of Statesville passed away Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House.

He was born Feb. 6, 1929, in Liverpool, England, the son of the late Patrick Joseph and Rose Higgins Ferguson. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Frances and Anne; and his first wife of 46 years, Columba Coffey of County Mayo, Ireland, who passed in 2003.

In 1939 at 10, Tony, was evacuated out of Liverpool to the safer countryside where he and his seven siblings escaped the bombing in the city during World War II. At 14, he became ill with Rheumatic Fever which developed a hole in the mitral valve of his heart. After many prayers his heart was miraculously healed. At age 18, he joined the Royal Air Force of England. He was stationed in Germany and worked on the Berlin Airlift, servicing the aircrafts. After the war, Tony returned to England where he met and married his first wife, Columba. They moved to the United States, lived in Chicago for 19 years and were blessed with four children. In 2002 they moved to Statesville, and following the passing of his wife, Columba, in 2003, he was able to find love again with Sally Falls. They married in 2005. Tony was a devoted member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church and a 4th degree Knight of Columbus. He had a strong work ethic, was an excellent ballroom dancer, enjoyed reading, playing chess, ping pong and pool and was, as his family lovingly described, "a ruthless cheater in cards and dominoes."

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 17 years, Sally Ferguson; Tony's children, Marcel Gajownik (Glenn), Liam Ferguson, Patrick Ferguson (Nancy), Tony Ferguson Jr. (Valerie); Sally's children, Merritt Orr (Laney), Deke Falls (fiancé Erin); grandchildren, Veronica, Joey, Sean, Emma, Anthony III, Patrick, Kevin, Sarah Phillips, Laney, Elizabeth and Eliot; also considered grandchildren are the children of Bob and Veronica Stein, Natalie, Evelyn and Lena; sisters, Pat, Rita and Joan; brothers, Colin and Kevin; and a host of other beloved family and friends.

The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Nicholson Funeral Home, with a Rosary starting at 5:20 p.m., in the Chapel.

A funeral Mass will be held Thursday, Dec. 30 at 11 a.m., at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 525 Camden Dr., in Statesville. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Statesville. After leaving the cemetery, a Bereavement Luncheon will be held at St. Philip's in the new Social Hall.

Memorials may be made to Gordon Hospice House of Statesville; or "Forward with Christ" Building Campaign at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street, Statesville, NC
Dec
30
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Philip Catholic Church
525 Camden Dr, Statesville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Nicholson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mr Ferguson was a very nice gentleman. I use to talk to him when he was out walking. One day while we were talking Mr. Ferguson looked me straight in the eyes and said. "How old are you"? I responded 76. He said how old do you think I am? I said, I do not have a clue. He said I am 92. I said you sure do not look it. He said well I am and told me when he was born. He was very soft spoken and extremely interesting to talk to. I will surely miss Mr. Ferguson and our chats while out walking to get some exercise. He was an extremely nice gentleman. Sally, we love and appreciate you. Our thoughts and prayers are for you and the entire family.
Thomas S. Wheeler
Friend
December 31, 2021
Sally, I'm so sorry to hear of your loss. Prayers for your family.
Pat Moore
December 30, 2021
My deepest condolences, love, & hugs to the entire family at this difficult time.
Rhonda Ferguson
December 29, 2021
