Ariella Kate MastJune 15, 2021 - October 5, 2021Ariella Kate Mast, born June 15, 2021, of Harmony, passed away at home Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.She is lovingly remembered by her parents, Daniel and Linda Mast; big brother, Tyler Shane Mast, age 2; and many loving family members.She was preceded into eternal life by her Uncle Gideon Lee.A funeral service will be held at Restoration Church, Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m., with Pastor David Troyer officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Living Waters Assembly, Restoration Church, and Iredell County Fire & Rescue.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home