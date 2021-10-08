Menu
Ariella Kate Mast
2021 - 2021
BORN
2021
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC
Ariella Kate Mast

June 15, 2021 - October 5, 2021

Ariella Kate Mast, born June 15, 2021, of Harmony, passed away at home Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.

She is lovingly remembered by her parents, Daniel and Linda Mast; big brother, Tyler Shane Mast, age 2; and many loving family members.

She was preceded into eternal life by her Uncle Gideon Lee.

A funeral service will be held at Restoration Church, Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m., with Pastor David Troyer officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Living Waters Assembly, Restoration Church, and Iredell County Fire & Rescue.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Restoration Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
