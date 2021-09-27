Menu
Audrey Bruce Owens
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC
Audrey Bruce Owens

December 8, 1925 - September 23, 2021

Audrey Bruce Owens was born in Kannapolis, Dec. 8, 1925. As an infant, she moved with her family to Statesville where she lived for the remainder of her life. She passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Maple Leaf Healthcare.

She was predeceased by her husband of 38 years, Frank J. Owens; and by her daughter, Brenda Sue Owens Coley.

She is survived by five sons, Garry F. Owens of Ocala, Fla., J. Sherman Owens (Janice) of Chapel Hill, Richard C. Owens (Melanie) of Las Vegas, Nev., Michael L. Owens (Althea) of Statesville, and Steven L. Owens of Statesville. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Audrey proudly owned and operated Boulevard Grocery and Grill for over 30 years. One of her greatest joys was to host her entire family for meals every Easter, Mother's Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas as well as summer cookouts.

The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of Maple Leaf Healthcare for the loving care they provided to Audrey during the last five years of her life.

The family will receive friends at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home, Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held immediately following at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Iredell Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Tim Stutts officiating.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave, Statesville, NC
Sep
28
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Iredell Memorial Gardens
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Condolences to the family. She was a great lady. Jerry Taylor (The bread man)
Jerry Taylor
Work
September 27, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
September 27, 2021
