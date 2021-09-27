Audrey Bruce OwensDecember 8, 1925 - September 23, 2021Audrey Bruce Owens was born in Kannapolis, Dec. 8, 1925. As an infant, she moved with her family to Statesville where she lived for the remainder of her life. She passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Maple Leaf Healthcare.She was predeceased by her husband of 38 years, Frank J. Owens; and by her daughter, Brenda Sue Owens Coley.She is survived by five sons, Garry F. Owens of Ocala, Fla., J. Sherman Owens (Janice) of Chapel Hill, Richard C. Owens (Melanie) of Las Vegas, Nev., Michael L. Owens (Althea) of Statesville, and Steven L. Owens of Statesville. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.Audrey proudly owned and operated Boulevard Grocery and Grill for over 30 years. One of her greatest joys was to host her entire family for meals every Easter, Mother's Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas as well as summer cookouts.The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of Maple Leaf Healthcare for the loving care they provided to Audrey during the last five years of her life.The family will receive friends at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home, Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held immediately following at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Iredell Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Tim Stutts officiating.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home