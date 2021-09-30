Barbara Ann Moore Edwards
October 14, 1931 - September 28, 2021
Barbara Ann Moore Edwards, 89, of Mooresville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
She was born Oct. 14, 1931, in North Wilkesboro, to the late William and Minnie Shue Moore.
Mrs. Edwards was a member at Triplett United Methodist Church and a graduate of R.J. Reynolds High School in Winston-Salem.
She was treasurer and president of Iredell County Unit of the N.C. Association of Educational Office Personnel. She enjoyed reading, traveling, camping and was a charter member of the Carolinas Guroos Camping Club. She loved her family and friends and will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert H. Eller; son, Ricky L. Eller; brother, James Forest (Pete) Moore; and sister, Daisy E. Bostian.
She is survived by her loving husband, Billy Edwards; children, Deborah Deaton (Shawn), Pamela Barger, Randy Flores (J.R.), and Scott Eller; brother, Billy M. Moore; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 4, at Triplett United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Mary John Dye officiating. Burial will follow the service at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, Oct. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Kindred Home Health Care and Community Home Care & Hospice.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresvillewww.cavin-cook.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 30, 2021.