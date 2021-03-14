Barbara Stroud James
Barbara Stroud James, 74, daughter of the late Elbert Stroud and Edna Cryer Stroud Shirley, died Sunday, March 7, 2021.
The funeral service was scheduled for Saturday, March 13, at 11 a.m., in Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, in Greenville, N.C. Burial will be held in the Bethel Cemetery.
Mrs. James was born in Many, Sabine Parrish, La. She was employed at North Pitt High School as a media assistant and later was employed with ECU Health Sciences Library.
Mrs. James was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Kelly.
She is survived by her husband of 10 years, Kenneth Wayne James; sons, Barry Strickland and wife, Belinda, of Hornbeck, La., Steve Strickland of Princeton, and Vince Kelly and wife, Jacqueline, of Greenville; sisters, Reba Tarpley and husband, Dean, of Negreet, La., Dolores Peretik of Phoenix, Ariz.; Patti Tannehill of Lafayette, La.; grandchildren, Cody Strickland and wife, Nicole, Kacey Ridge and husband, Mike, Angelina "Shay" Howell and husband, Joe, Taylor Caldas, Jackson Kelly, Aidan and Riley Strickland; and great-grandchildren, Keith Finnerty, Emmie Ridge, Maverick Ridge, Cora Howell, Noah Howell, Jonah Howell, and Cohen Strickland.
The family received friends Friday, March 12, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville, NCwww.wilkersonfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 14, 2021.