Barbara Bayne JohnsonSeptember 3, 1939 - December 17, 2021Barbara Bayne Johnson, 82, of Statesville, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House.The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Nicholson Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Nicholson Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.Nicholson Funeral Home