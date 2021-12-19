Menu
Barbara Bayne Johnson
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC
Barbara Bayne Johnson

September 3, 1939 - December 17, 2021

Barbara Bayne Johnson, 82, of Statesville, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Nicholson Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Nicholson Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street, Statesville, NC
Dec
28
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
NC
