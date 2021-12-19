Barbara Bayne Johnson
September 3, 1939 - December 17, 2021
Barbara Bayne Johnson, 82, of Statesville, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Nicholson Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Nicholson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 19, 2021.