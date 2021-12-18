Barbara Ford RobinsonApril 4, 1941 - December 16, 2021Barbara Ford Robinson, 80, of Statesville, died Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House.She was the widow of Tommy D. Robinson and was the daughter of the late John Clark Ford and Edna Beckham. She retired from the Iredell County School System after working many years as the Office Administrator for Dr. Paul Kearns in Statesville. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church.Born in Statesville, she is survived by one son, Michael D. Robinson (Teresa) of Pinehurst; sister, Betty Ford Orren (Ted) of Statesville; brother, Leroy Ford of Troutman; and half sister, Vickie Ford Morton of Florida.A graveside service will be held at a later date in Oakwood Cemetery.The family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the comforting care that she received at Gordon Hospice House and would like any memorial contributions in her memory be made to Gordon Hospice House.Nicholson Funeral Home