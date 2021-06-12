Menu
Barbara Trent
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Barbara Trent

Barbara Jean Moore Trent, 72, of Statesville, passed away, Friday, June 11, 2021, at her home.

Barbara was born June 15, 1948, in Iredell County, and was the daughter of the late Virgil Coyte Moore and Leathea Marie Moore Moore. She attended Union Grove Schools and was married to Jimmie Decatur Trent, who survives. Together they are members of South River Baptist Church. She was a Beautician for many years and was a very talented singer, having been a member of Gospel Way Quartet in earlier years.

In addition to her husband, Barbara is survived by two sons, Michael Gryder (Shelia) of Statesville, Paul Gryder (Cindy) of Statesville; two stepdaughters, Jodenna Trent of Troutman, Tiffany T. Punch of Claremont; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Douglas Moore of Statesville, Ronnie Moore (Sue) of Statesville; and two sisters, Emma Lee Cox (Jimmy) of Statesville and Marie Austin (Ira) of Indian Trail.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Myrtle Jean Moore and Mary Arvetta Hugit.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, June 14, at South River Baptist Church, with the Rev. Larry Holleman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service.

Flowers will be accepted.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
South River Baptist Church
2659 S Chipley Ford Rd, Statesville, NC
Jun
14
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
South River Baptist Church
2659 S Chipley Ford Rd, Statesville, NC
