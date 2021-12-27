Bea Johnson
Beatrice R. Johnson, 98, formerly of Chattanooga, Tenn., passed away at Abernethy Laurels in Newton, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Tink A. Johnson Jr.
She is survived by a daughter, Sharon J. Howse (Jerry) of Berryville, Va.; and son, Dr. Tink A. Johnson III (Margaret) of Statesville. Also surviving are siblings A.A. Rowe Jr. (Eva) of Milledgeville, Ga., and Patricia Rowe Morgan (Whit) of New Bern; along with grandsons, CDR. Christopher Howse (Melissa) of Virginia Beach, Va., Jonathan Howse (Christine) of Melbourne, Fla., Aston Johnson and Ellison Johnson of Statesville; and twelve great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at the National Cemetery in Chattanooga.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County or Shriners Children's Hospital
, 950 West Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.
