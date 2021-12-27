Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bea Johnson
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Bea Johnson

Beatrice R. Johnson, 98, formerly of Chattanooga, Tenn., passed away at Abernethy Laurels in Newton, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Tink A. Johnson Jr.

She is survived by a daughter, Sharon J. Howse (Jerry) of Berryville, Va.; and son, Dr. Tink A. Johnson III (Margaret) of Statesville. Also surviving are siblings A.A. Rowe Jr. (Eva) of Milledgeville, Ga., and Patricia Rowe Morgan (Whit) of New Bern; along with grandsons, CDR. Christopher Howse (Melissa) of Virginia Beach, Va., Jonathan Howse (Christine) of Melbourne, Fla., Aston Johnson and Ellison Johnson of Statesville; and twelve great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at the National Cemetery in Chattanooga.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County or Shriners Children's Hospital, 950 West Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Dec. 27, 2021 to Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Troutman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.