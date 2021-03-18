Menu
Becky Hendricks
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Becky Hendricks

Rebecca "Becky" Ann (Sampsel) Hendricks, 74, of Statesville, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at her daughter's home in Middleburg, Pa.

Becky was born in Statesville, Feb. 25, 1947, and was the daughter of the late Herb and Deeny (Arbogast) Sampsel. She was a member of Calvary Community Church in Statesville.

On July 14, 1973, she married Tom Hendricks, who passed away Dec. 13, 2008. She worked for many years at Hunt Manufacturing in Statesville. Becky loved spending time with her family and her seven grandchildren. She could often be found cheering her grandchildren on at their youth sports activities. She also enjoyed sewing, puzzles, and reading her Bible.

Becky is survived by her children, Lori Keister and husband, Chad, of Middleburg, Pa., Tommy Hendricks Jr. and wife, Rebekah, of Asheville, Rick Hendricks, and John Hendricks, both of Statesville; brothers, Harry and wife, Susan, Herb Jr. and wife, Karen, Mark and wife, Julie, all of Statesville, and Roger and wife Sherie, of Hudson, Colo.; and grandchildren, Alanna and Rachel Keister and Taylor, Carter, Hunter, Parker, and Foster Hendricks.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, March 20, at Calvary Community Church. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Mrs. Hendricks will lie-in-state Friday, March 19, from 1 to 5 p.m., at Troutman Funeral Home.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Lying in State
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street, Troutman, NC
Mar
20
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Calvary Community Church
NC
Mar
20
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Calvary Community Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
