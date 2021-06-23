Menu
Benjamin Green "Bennie" Hager
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
Benjamin "Bennie" Green Hager

March 22, 1936 - June 19, 2021

Benjamin "Bennie" Green Hager, 85, of Mooresville, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at his residence.

He was born March 22, 1936, in Mooresville, to the late James and Lucy Covington Hager. Mr. Hager was a retired truck driver for Bay State Mills in Mooresville. He was an assistant fire chief for Mount Mourne Fire Department. Mr. Hager enjoyed farming, working on cars, traveling, and spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Donnie and James Hager.

Mr. Hager is survived by his wife, Sylvia Duckworth Hager; children, Cris Herron and husband, John, Kimberly Jensen and husband, Rob, Tammy Brito and husband, Phil, Benjamin Hager II and wife, Jane, and Gregory Hager and wife, Missy; sisters, Margaret Bumgarner, and Phyllis Rhinehart and husband, Johnny; brothers, David Hager and wife, Ruth, and Joe Hager and wife, Joann; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 24, from 1 to 2 p.m., with a service following at 2 p.m. at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Kevin Hager officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McKendree United Methodist Church Window Fund or Building Fund, 291 McKendree Rd., Mooresville, NC 28117.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Service
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 E, Mooresville, NC
Jun
24
Funeral service
2:00p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Cavin-Cook Chapel
494 E, Mooresville, NC
So sorry for your loss. May God wrap all the family in his arms! Hugs and love.
Fayola Moffett
June 23, 2021
