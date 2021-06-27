Menu
Benjamin Reed Threatte
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC
Benjamin Reed Threatte

Benjamin Reed Threatte, 58, passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 21, 2021, at Davis Regional Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his father, Benjamin Jackson Threatte; mother, Betty Jean Rumple Threatte; and sister, Shelby Lynn Stroud.

Benny attended Landmark Church of God in Statesville.

Benjamin is survived by three sons, Shawn Reed Heaton, Brandon Jackson Heaton and Steven William Heaton; special daughter, Kassidy Brook Anderson-Threatte-Heaton; grandchildren, Kendra "Papas Puddin Pop" Rain Heaton and Rhea "Peanut" Storm Heaton. Benjamin was never married but had a one true love, Ann Anderson. He is also survived by four brothers and two sisters; and special brother, Leon "Mudd Turtle" Garrison and wife, Rita Garrison.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 to 4 p.m., Monday, July 12, at Caldwell Park Picnic Shelters, 625 East Broad St. in Statesville. All are welcome and please come as you are, attire is casual and that is how he would have wanted it, so shall it be. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com.

My father who is now watching over me, ur son and ur grandkids. U was taken from us tooooo soon. I kno the truth of it all now. We will see you in heaven when our times come until then we have to walke ourselves through the front door to life but we kno you still have our backs
Kassidy Anderson-Threatte-Heaton
Family
July 31, 2021
You will be missed
Fawn Taylor
July 12, 2021
U were very loved in life. N very missed now. Gone but never Forgotten!!!
Brandy Rorrer
July 12, 2021
We miss u sooo much
Kassidy Anderson-Threatte-Heaton
Family
July 11, 2021
I offer my family love and condolences, for those that need it. We all need closure. I have mine.
Kissie
July 10, 2021
R.i.p. benny u was a good man... u are truly going be missed alot... u are still here with us in our hearts untill we meet again in HEAVEN ... be our angel u always have a place in my heart... love britt and family...
Brittany robbins
Friend
June 27, 2021
