Benjamin Reed Threatte
Benjamin Reed Threatte, 58, passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 21, 2021, at Davis Regional Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his father, Benjamin Jackson Threatte; mother, Betty Jean Rumple Threatte; and sister, Shelby Lynn Stroud.
Benny attended Landmark Church of God in Statesville.
Benjamin is survived by three sons, Shawn Reed Heaton, Brandon Jackson Heaton and Steven William Heaton; special daughter, Kassidy Brook Anderson-Threatte-Heaton; grandchildren, Kendra "Papas Puddin Pop" Rain Heaton and Rhea "Peanut" Storm Heaton. Benjamin was never married but had a one true love, Ann Anderson. He is also survived by four brothers and two sisters; and special brother, Leon "Mudd Turtle" Garrison and wife, Rita Garrison.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 to 4 p.m., Monday, July 12, at Caldwell Park Picnic Shelters, 625 East Broad St. in Statesville. All are welcome and please come as you are, attire is casual and that is how he would have wanted it, so shall it be. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com
Nicholson Funeral Home
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Jun. 27 to Jul. 11, 2021.