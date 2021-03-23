Menu
Bennie Poplin
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Bennie Poplin

Betty Benfield "Bennie" Poplin, 86, of Statesville, went to be with the two greatest loves of her life, her Jesus and her husband, Ervin Johnson Poplin, early Sunday, March 21, 2021.

Mrs. Poplin was born in Iredell County Aug. 19, 1934, to the late Eli Ervin and Hattie Lucille Benfield. She was welcomed to heaven by her brother, John Benfield; sister, Jewel Deal (Hubert); and beloved family members, Don Poplin (Jenny), Harry Poplin (Nancy) and Alan Poplin (India).

Left with the blessings of her memory are her son, Irvin Poplin (Cheryl); daughters, Helen Poplin May (Phillip), Harriet Templeton (Harlan) and Teresa Bost (Donnie), who she selflessly devoted her life to; as well as her grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews; and Coite Benfield (Jean) and Bertie Benfield.

She was a member of the former Race Street Methodist Church and a current member of Front Street Baptist Church where her love of children spilled over into decades of devoted service in the nursery, known affectionately by many as "Miss Pop Pop". No words can express the strong, sweet spirit based in her faith in Christ that she carried throughout her life that touched so many lives.

A loving thanks for all the love and care she received on Iredell Memorial's surgical floor and 1 North, with special gratitude to four angels, Josie, Britney (OT), Hannah and Christie. Much affection and thanks to Brenda Hicks, not only her hairdresser, but as her special friend of over 40 years.

Mrs. Poplin will lie-in-state at Troutman Funeral Home Wednesday, March 24, from 2 to 5 p.m. A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 25, at Front Street Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Mrs. Poplin will lie-in-state one hour prior to the service. A burial will follow the funeral at Oakwood Cemetery with Tim Stutts officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to any of the following, Front Street Baptist Church Senior Choir/ Young at Heart, 1403 W Front St., Statesville, NC 28677; Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516; Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625; or The Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 23, 2021.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Lying in State
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street, Troutman, NC
Mar
25
Lying in State
1:00p.m.
Front Street Baptist Church
NC
Mar
25
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Front Street Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Troutman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Bennie was one of the loveliest people I ever met. Praying for all of you.
Glenda Campbell
Friend
March 25, 2021
Kelly & Jeannie Nash
March 23, 2021
Oh the childhood memories with Bennie and Mama! Kelly and I have been reminiscing today. We grieve and mourn with you. She was a precious saint and influence in our lives. Kelly told me today, she saved him from drowning!! Jumped in the pool in her dress at the Rec Center!! Many good times at Race Street. We loved your mom and your dad. We are so sorry and will be praying for all your family.
Jeannie Nash Webber and Kelly Nash
March 23, 2021
Bennie´s sweet smile and spirit will be missed. We will be praying for all of you. With deepest sympathy, George and Elaine Stadtfeld
George and Elaine Stadtfeld
March 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results