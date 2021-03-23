Bennie Poplin
Betty Benfield "Bennie" Poplin, 86, of Statesville, went to be with the two greatest loves of her life, her Jesus and her husband, Ervin Johnson Poplin, early Sunday, March 21, 2021.
Mrs. Poplin was born in Iredell County Aug. 19, 1934, to the late Eli Ervin and Hattie Lucille Benfield. She was welcomed to heaven by her brother, John Benfield; sister, Jewel Deal (Hubert); and beloved family members, Don Poplin (Jenny), Harry Poplin (Nancy) and Alan Poplin (India).
Left with the blessings of her memory are her son, Irvin Poplin (Cheryl); daughters, Helen Poplin May (Phillip), Harriet Templeton (Harlan) and Teresa Bost (Donnie), who she selflessly devoted her life to; as well as her grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews; and Coite Benfield (Jean) and Bertie Benfield.
She was a member of the former Race Street Methodist Church and a current member of Front Street Baptist Church where her love of children spilled over into decades of devoted service in the nursery, known affectionately by many as "Miss Pop Pop". No words can express the strong, sweet spirit based in her faith in Christ that she carried throughout her life that touched so many lives.
A loving thanks for all the love and care she received on Iredell Memorial's surgical floor and 1 North, with special gratitude to four angels, Josie, Britney (OT), Hannah and Christie. Much affection and thanks to Brenda Hicks, not only her hairdresser, but as her special friend of over 40 years.
Mrs. Poplin will lie-in-state at Troutman Funeral Home Wednesday, March 24, from 2 to 5 p.m. A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 25, at Front Street Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Mrs. Poplin will lie-in-state one hour prior to the service. A burial will follow the funeral at Oakwood Cemetery with Tim Stutts officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to any of the following, Front Street Baptist Church Senior Choir/ Young at Heart, 1403 W Front St., Statesville, NC 28677; Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516; Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625; or The Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.
Troutman Funeral Homewww.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 23, 2021.