Oh the childhood memories with Bennie and Mama! Kelly and I have been reminiscing today. We grieve and mourn with you. She was a precious saint and influence in our lives. Kelly told me today, she saved him from drowning!! Jumped in the pool in her dress at the Rec Center!! Many good times at Race Street. We loved your mom and your dad. We are so sorry and will be praying for all your family.

Jeannie Nash Webber and Kelly Nash March 23, 2021