Benson Bunk
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Benson Bunk

Benson Herbert Bunk, 52, of Mooresville, passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Troutman Funeral Home is assisting the Bunk family.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 2, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am Bill Moore´s sister. I spoke with him today as he has a very heavy heart that his very best friend went to be with the Lord. He only had expressed to me that he will be there for the family ,the two boys especially can count on him he´s a veryReliable person that they can always count on. Ben will be sadly missed.
Julia Davis
October 5, 2021
