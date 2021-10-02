To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Troutman Funeral Home.
1 Entry
I am Bill Moore´s sister. I spoke with him today as he has a very heavy heart that his very best friend went to be with the Lord. He only had expressed to me that he will be there for the family ,the two boys especially can count on him he´s a veryReliable person that they can always count on. Ben will be sadly missed.