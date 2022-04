Bertram Randolph "Randy" BordersMr. Bertram Randolph "Randy" Borders, 62, of Statesville, passed away, Saturday, April 2, 2022.A celebration of life service will be conducted Friday, April 8, at 2 p.m., at Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary