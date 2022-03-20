Bessie Geraldine ReidNovember 6, 1939 - March 14, 2022Mrs. Bessie Geraldine Reid, 82, of 1592 W Cloaninger Ave., in Statesville, passed from this life Monday, March 14, 2022, at her home unexpectedly.She was born Nov. 6, 1939, to the late Lester and Eleanor Watts Millsaps Sr. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Paul Millsaps, Gilbert Millsaps Sr. and Thedward Millsaps; and one sister, Norma Millsaps.Mrs. Bessie Geraldine Reid was a graduate of Happy Plains High School in Taylorsville. She made history as she was among the first group of women to be employed by N.L. Fasteners (Southern Screw) located in Statesville. After N.L. Fasteners, she was employed by Hoechst Celanese in Salisbury, and worked there until her Retirement.Mrs. Bessie Geraldine Reid had many passions; of her many passions, she was an excellent seamstress, phenomenal cook, cake decorator and interior designer. She enjoyed serving on the hospitality ministry at Zion Chapel, where she served in the kitchen preparing special meals as well as using her beautiful decorating talents to ensure that Zion Chapel's Fellowship Hall was beautifully decorated for special events. She was a gifted and talented woman.She was kind, humble, loving and enjoyed caring for others; in particular, she was a devoted caregiver to many, especially her late sister-in-law, Helen Millsaps and her late sister, Norma Millsaps and her sister, Connie Millsaps. She was God's chosen Angel on Earth. Mrs. Bessie Geraldine Reid accepted Jesus Christ as her Personal Savior at an early age at Zion Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church. She was a life-long dedicated and faithful member of Zion Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church in Hiddenite.Mrs. Bessie Geraldine Reid loved her family; she leaves to cherish her memory her beloved husband of 60 years, Herman Reid who resides in the home; daughter, Regina (Fred) Pippen of Westerville, Ohio; son, Patrick (Cassandra) Reid of Kennesaw, Ga.; four grandchildren, Cameron Reid, Simone (Jason) Curette, Michael Murphy, Carina Reid; three great-grandchildren, Jasmine Alanna Reid, Cameron Reid Jr., Greyson Curette; and bonus great-grandchildren; one sister, Connie E. Millsaps of Stony Point; one brother, Lester (Edith) Millsaps Jr. of Stone Mountain, Ga.; two sisters-in-law, Coetta McCleese of Orlando, Fla., and Mary Millsaps of Detroit, Mich.; one brother-in-law, Harry (Valetha) Reid of Statesville; goddaughter, Toni Morrison of Statesville; and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and close friends, including her beloved beautician, Mrs. Jewel Flowers.The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., at Zion Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church in Hiddenite Monday, March 21. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 1 p.m., in the Church Sanctuary. Interment will follow at Iredell Memorial Gardens.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home