Betty Lou Mayhew AndersonJune 17, 2021Betty Lou Mayhew Anderson, 86, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021.A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, June 19, at 3 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home, in Warner Robins, Ga. The friends can greet the family Saturday, June 19, between 2 and 3 p.m., at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Parkway Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with the Rev. Joe Haselden officiating.In lieu of flowers, the family ask donations please be made to the Humane Society of Houston County, 810 Carl Vinson Pkwy., Centerville, GA 31028.Betty was born in Statesville, to the late J. Bruce Mayhew and Mary Lillian Morrow Mayhew. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Steve Mayhew, Buster Mayhew, and Donald Mayhew.Betty worked at Atlanta Gas Light Company as a receptionist. When she was not working, she enjoyed spending time with her family, shopping and gardening. She was devoted member of Shirley Hills Baptist Church where she served the Lord. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.Betty Anderson is survived by her husband of 28 years, Harry Fennel Anderson of Warner Robins, Ga.; children, Michael Kevin (Donna) Talley of Lawrenceville, Ga., Kimberly Ann (John) Sharp of Montgomery, Texas; stepchildren, Harry Fennel (Michelle) Anderson Jr., Bill Anderson; grandchildren, Jennifer (J.T.) Jones, Melissa (Cody) Brown, Megan (Lance) Plummer, Madge Phillips, Mary Anderson, Nathan Anderson, Titus Anderson, Boaz Anderson; great grandchildren, Cassie Plummer, Jackson Jones, Kenzie Jones, Grayson Jones, Molly Brown; and a host of extended family members and many friends.Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory