Betty EngelBetty H. Engel, 93, of Newton, formerly of Royal Oak and Salisbury, Md., passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Abernathy Laurels in Newton.Born in Talbot County, Aug. 14, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Louise H. Pastorfield and Kennard C. Harrison. Mrs. Engel was a member of St. John's Chapel in Cornersville, Md., Centreville Chapter #69 Order of the Eastern Star, and Women of the Moose Chapter #1208, Salisbury, Md. She worked as a CNA.She is survived by her two daughters, Retired Master Sgt. Helen Gregg Hannay, U.S. Air Force and her husband, Stephen Hannay of Statesville, and Deborah L. Benavent and her husband, Dr. H. Herbert Benavent of Ellicott City, Md.; two grandchildren, Dr. Vanessa Benavent Anderson and her husband, David and Dr. Harry Herbert Benavent and his wife, Maddie; great-grandchildren, Oliver and Mae.A visitation will be held Wednesday, July 7, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, MD 21601. A graveside service will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery in Easton.Fellows, Helfenbein & Newman Funeral Home