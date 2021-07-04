Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty Engel
FUNERAL HOME
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD
Betty Engel

Betty H. Engel, 93, of Newton, formerly of Royal Oak and Salisbury, Md., passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Abernathy Laurels in Newton.

Born in Talbot County, Aug. 14, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Louise H. Pastorfield and Kennard C. Harrison. Mrs. Engel was a member of St. John's Chapel in Cornersville, Md., Centreville Chapter #69 Order of the Eastern Star, and Women of the Moose Chapter #1208, Salisbury, Md. She worked as a CNA.

She is survived by her two daughters, Retired Master Sgt. Helen Gregg Hannay, U.S. Air Force and her husband, Stephen Hannay of Statesville, and Deborah L. Benavent and her husband, Dr. H. Herbert Benavent of Ellicott City, Md.; two grandchildren, Dr. Vanessa Benavent Anderson and her husband, David and Dr. Harry Herbert Benavent and his wife, Maddie; great-grandchildren, Oliver and Mae.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, July 7, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, MD 21601. A graveside service will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery in Easton.

Fellows, Helfenbein & Newman Funeral Home

www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S, EASTON
Funeral services provided by:
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.