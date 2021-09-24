Menu
Betty Jean Cook Padgett
FUNERAL HOME
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC
Betty Jean Cook Padgett

Betty Jean Cook Padgett, 90, of Cleveland, N.C., passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House.

Born in Iredell County, she was the daughter of the late George Allen Cook and Vivian Christy Cook.

Betty was a member of Bethesda Presbyterian Church, and worked as a seamstress in textiles.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Allen Cook and Larry Wayne Cook; and one sister, Linda Howard Woods.

Those left to cherish her memory are her nephew, Randy Howard and his wife, Tammy; one great-niece, Christy Kress and her husband, Kenny; and two great-great-nieces, Bailey and Paisley.

The family will receive friends Sunday, Sept. 26, from 2 to 3 p.m., at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. in the chapel, with the Rev. Dermont Crabtree officiating. Entombment will be held at Iredell Memorial Gardens.

Memorial donations may be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave, Statesville, NC
Sep
26
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave, Statesville, NC
Sorry so for loss Praying for the family Love Mark& Christy Frye Mooresville Moose Lodge #2012
Christy Frye
Friend
September 24, 2021
I am so sorry about the passing of Betty Jean. She was a funny and enjoyable person to be around. Wish I could have seen her more.
Joan Christy Warren
September 24, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
September 24, 2021
