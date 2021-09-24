Betty Jean Cook PadgettBetty Jean Cook Padgett, 90, of Cleveland, N.C., passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House.Born in Iredell County, she was the daughter of the late George Allen Cook and Vivian Christy Cook.Betty was a member of Bethesda Presbyterian Church, and worked as a seamstress in textiles.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Allen Cook and Larry Wayne Cook; and one sister, Linda Howard Woods.Those left to cherish her memory are her nephew, Randy Howard and his wife, Tammy; one great-niece, Christy Kress and her husband, Kenny; and two great-great-nieces, Bailey and Paisley.The family will receive friends Sunday, Sept. 26, from 2 to 3 p.m., at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. in the chapel, with the Rev. Dermont Crabtree officiating. Entombment will be held at Iredell Memorial Gardens.Memorial donations may be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home