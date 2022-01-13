Betty Yvonne Stewart SherrillJuly 24, 1928 - January 11, 2022Betty Yvonne Stewart Sherrill, 93, of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the Gardens of Statesville, after an extended illness.Betty was born July 24, 1928, in Iredell County, to the late George Washington Stewart and Lucy Mae Rimmer Stewart.She was a faithful member of Western Avenue Baptist Church and the Lydia Bible Class. After 30 years of service as a CAN, Betty retired from Davis Hospital and continued as a volunteer for an additional 15 years.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Grant Sherrill; one infant son, David Sherrill; five brothers, Sloan Stewart, Don Stewart, Tillard "Till" Stewart, G.W. Stewart, and William Ross Stewart; three sisters, Vera S. Moose, Frances S. Lippard, and Helen S. Teaster.Survivors include two sons, Barry Sherrill and wife, Lyain, of Statesville, and Mark Sherrill of Claremont; two daughters, Karen Sigmon and husband, Larry, of Claremont, and Teresa Watts-Mckenna and husband, Rick, of Statesville. Betty had seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 15, at Stony Point Baptist Church Cemetery, 231 Ruritan Park Rd. in Stony Point. The family will receive friends at Chapman Funeral Home after the service.In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be given to Western Avenue Baptist Church Building Fund, 1206 Museum Rd., Statesville, NC 28625 or to the Hospice of Iredell, 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.The family would like to thank the staff at the Gardens and Iredell Hospice for excellent care. A special thank you to Adam Daniels for all his care and compassion.Chapman Funeral Home