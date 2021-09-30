Menu
Betty Staley
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
502 1St Ave S
Conover, NC
Betty Staley

October 16, 1936 - September 28, 2021

Betty Elliott Staley, 84, of Catawba, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at her residence.

She was born Oct. 16, 1936, in Catawba County, to the late Dewey Pascal Elliott and Mary Alda Williams Elliott. Betty was a member of Olivet Baptist Church in Catawba. She was a homemaker and loved canning, quilting, watching Western movies, was a big fan of the Andy Griffith Show and loved her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Staley Sr.; son, Jerry Michael Josey; brothers, James Elliott, Steve Elliott, Curtis Elliott; and brothers-in-law, Dale Mackie and Herman Brown.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Stanley Dale Josey and wife, Donna, of Catawba; daughter, Terry J. Sherrill and husband, Danny, of Sherrills Ford; brother, Roger Elliott and wife, Linda, of Catawba; sisters, Scarlett Mackie of Claremont, Gloria Brown of Catawba; grandchildren, Stan Josey, Colby Josey, Adam Sherrill, Stephanie Copeland and Steven Josey; and great-grandchildren, Edyn Josey, Hardin Josey, Sawyer Sherrill, Haylee Sherrill, Noah Copeland and Jett Copeland.

A service to celebrate Betty's life will be held Thursday, Sept. 30, at 4 p.m., at Olivet Baptist Church in Catawba. The Rev. Allen McCoy will officiate. Burial in the church cemetery will follow. The family will receive friends from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Olivet Baptist Church, 7893 Monbo Rd., Catawba, NC 28609.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
2:45p.m. - 3:45p.m.
Olivet Baptist Church
Catawba, NC
Sep
30
Service
4:00p.m.
Olivet Baptist Church
Catawba, NC
Bennett Funeral Service
