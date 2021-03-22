Menu
Beverly Montgomery
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Beverly Montgomery

Mrs. Beverly Jean Hager Montgomery, 79, of Troutman, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Gordon Hospice House.

Mrs. Montgomery was born Sept. 26, 1941, in Alexander County, and was the daughter of the late Raymond Glenn Hager and Mary Lou Dagenhart Hager. She attended Iredell County schools, and was married to the late Robert Lee Montgomery. She was a charter member of Fallstown Baptist Church, and was the owner of Beverly's Beauty Salon.

She is survived by three children, Randy L. Montgomery (Vickie) of Troutman, Tracy M. Wallace (Ralph) of Cleveland, N.C., Kevin R. Montgomery (Renee) of Troutman; four grandchildren, Justin Wallace, Shanna Rumple, Maddison Montgomery, Zachary Montgomery; two stepgrandchildren; one great-grandson, Hudson Wallace; three stepgreat-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Gloria Hager of Statesville; one niece, Jennifer Holden; and one nephew, Kirk Hager.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one great grandson, Billy M. Rumple; and one brother, Stephen B. Hager.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 24, at Fallstown Baptist Church, with the Rev. David Troutman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, March 23, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Troutman Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Fallstown Baptist Church and condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street, Troutman, NC
Mar
24
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Fallstown Baptist Church
242 State Park Rd., Troutman, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
I am so sorry for the loss of your Mother. I know this is a very difficult time for your family. My prayers are with you.
Loretta Hager Hill
March 22, 2021
