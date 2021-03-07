Bill Barger
William "Bill" Doane Barger Sr., husband, dad, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, mentor, and "Pops" to his grandkids, passed in peace Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
He is survived by his best friend and wife, Patricia "Pat" Donohoe Barger; friend and former wife, Carole McPherson Barger; his four children, Paul Monroe "Pete" Barger II (Vienna), William "Will" Doane Barger Jr., John David Barger (Shannon), and Kathryn Elizabeth "Kebbie" Barger Stine (Andy); grandchildren, Paul Monroe "Trinity" Barger III, Carole Lynn Barger, Lily Valentina Barger, Samuel Barger Stine, Zachary Barger Stine, Kyle McPherson Barger, and Chloe Anna Bruton; sister, Brenda Vernon; brother-in-law, Bill Roberts; sister-in-law, Deirdre Donohoe Morris (Steve); cousins, Jeff and Jack Asher; and nieces/nephews, Christopher Robinson, Amanda Robinson, Marc Robinson, Cecile (Robinson) Herman (Corey), Megan (Roberts) Farrell (Brian), Evan (Roberts) Fulkerson (Mike), Brian Roberts (Ederlyn), Andrew Roberts (Sunny), Patrick Morris, Caitlin Morris. He was preceded in death by his sister, Rebecca "Becky" Louise Barger.
Bill was born at Davis Hospital in Statesville, Jan. 22, 1940, to parents, Cecil Kern Barger and Leta Colona (Doane) Barger. He was a member of the Statesville High School class of 1958, attended NC State University, and served in the U.S. Army Reserves. Once returning to Statesville, he went to work for the family business, Barger Millwork Company, eventually taking over as President of the company. He also held positions through his career with LB Plastics, Norco, Caspari, and Southern Distilling Company. Bill served in many volunteer roles throughout his years in Statesville including the Civil Service Board, the YMCA Board of Directors, Charlotte Rescue Mission, Room in the Inn, and he was elected the youngest President ever to serve on the Statesville Rotary Club following in the steps of his father and grandfather. He was a long-standing member of Broad Street United Methodist Church in Statesville, and a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Charlotte, before moving to Mooresville and joining St. Patrick's Episcopal Church. His faith was paramount in his life, and as such, he served on church council, vestry, and multiple church committees and spent much of his personal time studying theology.
Bill was larger than life and somehow managed to touch the lives of nearly everyone he encountered. He was a friend and supporter to countless numbers of people. He was quick to offer a helping hand to anyone and everyone that needed it, but never wanted recognition or a pat on the back for the things he did for others.
He and his wife, Pat, were truly best friends and virtually inseparable from the day they met until the day he passed. Whether it was working on a fixer-upper, camping trips in their vintage GMC RV, long mountain rides on his motorcycle or spending holidays with family and friends at their cabin, he was the happiest by her side.
Through his many years of ups and downs, good times and bad times, prosperity and hardship he was a sponge. He learned and grew from every experience he went through and when the time was right, he shared those lessons with his children. Whether it was teaching them how to save money at a young age, how to handle a traffic ticket as teenagers, or advice on parenting as adults, he was always there with advice or just to listen when his kids needed it.
If you asked him what in life made him the happiest, he would have likely said his family, and especially his grandkids, or as he referred to them, his "grands". Whether it was attending a ball game, a Christmas play or just hanging out at the lake he loved spending time with his grandkids. He loved sharing stories about his kids and grandkids with his friends and he had pictures of them and their various "works of art" all over his house.
One of the things that brought Bill the most joy was quietly helping others. He had a unique ability to recognize those in need and never hesitated to offer a helping hand – yet never asked for any recognition for doing so. He knew it was the small things in life that made a big difference to others. Like a thoughtful ear when a friend was going through a tough time, paying for the groceries of a young mom in front of him at the grocery store when she was having to put groceries back that she couldn't afford, paying the car repair bill for the waitress at his favorite breakfast place or hiring someone in need to do a handyman job he could have easily done on his own. He constantly paid it forward never asking for anything in return.
There are many things that brought Bill happiness. Trying new bourbons, riding his motorcycles, working in his garden, tinkering on old cars, fixing up houses, working around his cabin, telling stories to his grandkids in his signature deep voice, learning to play his banjo and dulcimer, but most of all it was spending time with his family and friends, especially with his grandkids by his side. Whether it was sitting on the back deck of his mountain cabin "watching the wind blow" or sitting on the back deck of his lake house "watching the tide change" he loved just spending time with everyone.
Personal outreach was very important to Bill. Bill always believed he was "just so fortunate" and was guided by his ability to see the good in others and a desire to lift up those in need. He spent a lifetime recognizing opportunities to make a difference in the lives of friends and strangers alike. The family asks that you help keep Bill's spirit and legacy of giving alive by making a contribution to a cause or an individual that is close to your heart or by supporting the work of the Charlotte Rescue Mission www.charlotterescuemission.org
.
Bill's family will be hosting a celebration of life event at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, at Southern Distilling Company, 211 Jennings Rd., in Statesville, and encourages everyone who knew and loved him to please come and celebrate his generous and vibrant life.
Troutman Funeral Homewww.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 7, 2021.