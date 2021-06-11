Menu
Bill Engler
Bill Engler, passed away in peace, Friday, May 21, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House.

Bill attended Michagan Tech., and the University of Michigan. He spent his career as an electrical engineer, where he enjoyed a lifelong passion working with computers through their evolution and development. He also took pride in the electronics and control systems he developed for the textile and medical industries. He was known for his joy in teach others about the machines he developed and installed.

Bill enjoyed a variety of hobbies throughout his life: world traveling, coaching soccer, skiing, bowling, racquet ball, watching NCIS, driving his red convertible, and his OLDIES music.

He is survived by his wife, Jayne; sons, Billy, Jeffrey, and Christopher; and eight grandchildren.

The family will be holding a private service.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to see Bill passed. Remember your family fondly from days on Nottingham Circle. God bless you all.
Frank & Linda Johnson
June 13, 2021
