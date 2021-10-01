Bill LackeyJacob William "Bill" Lackey, 75, of Raleigh, and formerly of Statesville, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at his home.Bill was born Oct. 18, 1945, in St. Petersburg, Fla., to the late Lentz McSherry Lackey Sr. and Joyce Duo Richardson Lackey. He was a part of the class of '63 of Statesville High School and went on to attend Gordon Military College in Georgia. He later received his masters at NC State University. He was vice president at the State Employees Credit Union in Raleigh, and was later employed by Cisco of Boston, Mass., until returning to Raleigh. Bill was associated with Providence Baptist Church and was active in their Bible study and Tuesday Breakfasts. He was active in the NC Jaycees in early years and enjoyed NASCAR racing.In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, L.M. "Mac" Lackey Jr.Bill is survived by his brother, Robert "Bob" S. Lackey; nephews, James Robert Lackey (Ariana) and Jason Lackey; nieces, Leanne Michelle Lackey and Amanda Lackey; and his great-nephews and -niece, Noah Lackey, Jonah Lackey, Robert Lackey and Maddi Lackey.Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 3, at Oakwood Cemetery, in Statesville.Memorials can be made to Providence Baptist Church, 6339 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh, NC 27612.Troutman Funeral Home