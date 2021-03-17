Menu
Bill Parker
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Bill Parker

William "Bill" Horace Parker, 77, of Statesville, passed away, Monday, March 15, 2021.

Bill was born Jan. 3, 1944, in Concord, and was the son of the late John and Bessie Turner Parker. He attended Odell High School in Concord and served in the U.S. Navy. He was a self-employed Truck driver and later was driving for Swift Transportation. He was married to Jeanette Burke Parker and together they are members of Bethel Baptist Church. He loved his family, friends and "he never met a stranger."

In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by son, Jarrod Parker (Crystal); five grandchildren, Paxton Parker, Kade Parker, Wren P. Siciliano (Daniel), Noah Lewis, Kelci McCrary; three great-grandchildren, Marlo Siciliano, Kason McCrary, Kyler McCrary; and one brother, John C. Parker.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 19, at Troutman Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Kramm officiating. Burial will follow in the Iredell Memorial Gardens Cemetery with full military honors. Mr. Parker will lie-in-state Thursday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Troutman Funeral Home.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 17, 2021.
Your Smith Phillips family
March 18, 2021
So sorry about your dad Jarrod my prayers are with you and your family
Donnaostwalt
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results