Bill Shumaker
FUNERAL HOME
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC
Bill Shumaker

Rufus Bill "Mr. Bill" Shumaker, 81, of Olin, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

He was born in Iredell County, Jan. 27, 1940, to the late Clarence Lee and Hester Shumaker. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Cathryn Shumaker; a brother, Richard Shumaker; and two sisters, Erma Jarvis and Dorothy Shumaker.

Bill enjoyed working with his hands. Woodworking, welding and building were some of his favorite hobbies that he enjoyed in Shumaker's Wood Shed, his shop at home.

Those left to cherish his memory are a son, Billy Shumaker Jr.; two daughters, Kathy Shumaker, and Barbara Nelson; son-in-law, Joe Nelson; six grandchildren, Jamey Beam, Jason Beam, Johnathan Beam, Danny Dugger, Samantha McNeely and Angelica Mahl; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a sister, Gail Shumaker; and a brother, Bobby Shumaker.

A funeral service will be held Monday, June 21, at 11 a.m., at the Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow at Iredell Memorial Gardens. The family will visit with friends Saturday evening June 19, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Nicholson Funeral Home.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street, Statesville, NC
Jun
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel
NC
