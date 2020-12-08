Bill Summers
Mr. William "Bill" Herman Summers, 87, of Statesville, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Summers was born Nov. 3, 1933, in Iredell County, and was the son of the late Henry Clay Summers and Ila Stikeleather Summers.
He was a graduate of Scotts High School, and was previously married to the late Betty Summers. On Oct. 4, 2008, he married Glenda Morrison Wooten Summers, who survives. He was a member of Concord Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder, Deacon and sang in the choir. He was the owner of Summers Auto Service and was the department head of the Iredell County Garage. He loved working on anything mechanical, riding his tractor and raising chickens.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Billy Summers (Pam) of Stony Point, Jeff Summers (Mary) of Statesville and Maryann Pence; four grandchildren, Amanda Principato (Robert) of Clayton, Beth Pence of Statesville, Kristy Pavelock (Ricky) of Florida and Brandi Summers and her fiancé, Nick Woodring, of Statesville; eight grandchildren, Sofia, Jackson, Peyton, Paige, Emmy, Riley, Corey and Mason. He is furthered survived by three stepchildren, Ricky Coleman Wooten (Pam), Randy Wooten (Machelle) and Kimberly Whitener (Virgil), all of Statesville; eight stepgrandchildren; and nine stepgreat-grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 9, in the Concord Presbyterian Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Elizabeth Troyer officiating.
Memorials may be made to Concord Presbyterian Church Choir and condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
.
Troutman Funeral Homewww.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 8, 2020.