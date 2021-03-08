Menu
Bill Toler
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Bill Toler

William "Bill" D. Toler, 59, of Statesville, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021. Troutman Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 8, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bill was my mentor and a very very close friend. His sense of humor and directness to see truth and realities in life and relationships strengthened me during some very tough times. One of the best guys ever... I miss you Willy. Jon Dumont
Jon E Dumont
March 8, 2021
