Billie Jones Sr.



Mr. Billie Jones Sr., 77, of 1641 Newton Dr. in Statesville, departed this life Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.



Celebration of life services will be conducted Tuesday, March 2, at 11:30 a.m., at Rutledge & Bigham Mortuary. Pastor Kristy Burnette will officiate, and burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Iredell Memorial Park.



