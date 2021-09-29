Billie Myrle Laminack
December 19, 1929 - September 22, 2021
Billie Myrle Laminack, 91, of Enid, Okla., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
Billie was born Dec. 19, 1929, in Taloga, Okla., to Chrystal and Lola (Senior) Fox. She married Jim Laminack Oct. 14, 1949, in Clinton, Okla., where they made their home until 1969, when they moved to Statesville. After Jim's death, she moved to Enid in 2015. Billie loved to play golf, and after she couldn't play anymore, she began playing bridge. After retirement, Billie and Jim would travel in their motorhome. She worked for H&R Block for a number of years as a Tax Preparer.
Billie is survived by her children, Sharon L. Wilmeth, Jim Donald Laminack Jr. and wife, Shelly, and Kelley L. Bodner; eight grandchildren, Kristi Miller and husband, Andy; Traci Terrel and husband, Troy, Lindsey Davis and husband, Jeff, Zac Wilmeth, Cody Laminack and wife, Faith, Tyler Laminack, Chase Bodner and wife, Kesley, and Jillian Bodner; 12 great-grandchildren; five stepgreat-grandchildren; one great-greatgrandchild on the way; and sister, Eula Jean Fortner.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim Laminack; daughter, Karen L. Banta; and her eight beloved dogs that enriched her life.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, at Oakwood Cemetery in Statesville.
Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society
in Billie's honor.
Ladusua-Evans Funeral Homewww.ladusauevans.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 29, 2021.