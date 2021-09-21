Menu
Billy Monroe Isenhour
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC
Billy Monroe Isenhour

January 19, 1940 - September 19, 2021

Billy Monroe Isenhour, 81, of Statesville, passed away at his residence, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

Born in Iredell County, January 19, 1940, he was the son of the late Kermit Isenhour and Louise Stafford Isenhour. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Sam and Lynn Isenhour; and two great-grandchildren, Mary and Robbie.

Over the years, Billy worked for Burlington Industries as an operator and trainer, and he owned and operated B.I. Woodcrafts.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Days Saints, where he served as Elder and also served at The Bishop's Storehouse in Greensboro.

Billy was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying camping and fishing with his family. He also loved watching various sports. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He will be missed by all that knew him.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years, Elizabeth Arlene Byrd Isenhour; sons, Scott (Sheri) Isenhour of Bolivia, Todd (Kathi) Isenhour of Advance, and Mark (Crystal) Isenhour of Statesville; 10 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one brother, Johnny (Jean) Isenhour of Statesville; and two sisters, Linda Carter of Fletcher, and Mary (Allen) Bost of Lexington, S.C.

The family will receive friends Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 426 Jane Sowers Rd., in Statesville. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., in the church sanctuary. Burial will be held at Iredell Memorial Gardens.

Memorial donations may be made in Billy's memory to Hospice and Palliative of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
426 Jane Sowers Rd, Statesville, NC
Sep
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
426 Jane Sowers Rd, Statesville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
September 22, 2021
