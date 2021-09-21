Billy Monroe IsenhourJanuary 19, 1940 - September 19, 2021Billy Monroe Isenhour, 81, of Statesville, passed away at his residence, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.Born in Iredell County, January 19, 1940, he was the son of the late Kermit Isenhour and Louise Stafford Isenhour. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Sam and Lynn Isenhour; and two great-grandchildren, Mary and Robbie.Over the years, Billy worked for Burlington Industries as an operator and trainer, and he owned and operated B.I. Woodcrafts.He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Days Saints, where he served as Elder and also served at The Bishop's Storehouse in Greensboro.Billy was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying camping and fishing with his family. He also loved watching various sports. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He will be missed by all that knew him.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years, Elizabeth Arlene Byrd Isenhour; sons, Scott (Sheri) Isenhour of Bolivia, Todd (Kathi) Isenhour of Advance, and Mark (Crystal) Isenhour of Statesville; 10 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one brother, Johnny (Jean) Isenhour of Statesville; and two sisters, Linda Carter of Fletcher, and Mary (Allen) Bost of Lexington, S.C.The family will receive friends Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 426 Jane Sowers Rd., in Statesville. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., in the church sanctuary. Burial will be held at Iredell Memorial Gardens.Memorial donations may be made in Billy's memory to Hospice and Palliative of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home