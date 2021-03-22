Billy "Bill" Wayne RosserSeptember 22, 1933 - March 19, 2021Billy "Bill" Wayne Rosser, 87, of Mooresville, went to his heavenly home Friday, March 19, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House, after a four-month series of illnesses.Born Sept. 22, 1933, Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Elton Rosser and Irene Parrish Rosser; as well as his brother, Hugh Archie Rosser.He is survived by his wife, Joyce Coleman Rosser; daughter, Debbie (Martin) Page; and grandchildren, Dylan Page and Dane (Heather) Page. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Joyce Mangum Rosser; niece, Pam (Bill) Lamason; and great-nephews, Ross and Blair. In addition, Bill is survived by stepchildren, Kyle (Chris) Rogers, Teresa (Louie) Mogianesi, and Susan Rogers; seven stepgrandchildren; and four stepgreat-grandchildren.Bill loved airplanes, working for McDonald-Douglas, Ronson Electronics, and Lockheed over his career as a cost-analysis accountant. He was especially proud of his work on the F-22 Raptor stealth fighter project at Lockheed.Bill also owned two H&R Block franchises in Hickory and Newton for several decades before returning to the aeronautics industry.Always ready with a story about airplanes, his days acting in local amateur theatre, or the interesting people he had met on his travels around the world for work, Bill never met a stranger.Bill loved watching his grandsons play sports as they grew up, from t-ball to high school football and baseball, and watching Dane sing and play at church or perform his original music at gigs around the area.Bill loved colorful clothes, 1970s detective shows, the Atlanta Braves, and anything with sugar in it. He was also loved his church, Rocky Mount Methodist, and was an active auxiliary supporter of the Marine Corps League, gathering thousands of dollars of donations for its reverse raffle fundraiser each year.A graveside service to honor Bill will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 23, at Rocky Mount Methodist Church. The family will informally greet friends in the narthex at the front of the sanctuary, one hour before the service. The church and family request that masks and social distancing guidelines be observed.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Bill's memory to Rocky Mount Methodist Church, 1739 Perth Rd., Mooresville, NC 28117.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville