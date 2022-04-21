Billy Wayne WootenBilly Wayne Wooten, 82, of Statesville, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House.Mr. Wooten was born in Iredell Country, July 20, 1939, the son of Henry Coleman Wooten and Bessie Carrigan Wooten, who preceded him in death. Bill graduated from Celeste Henkel High School and was married to Betty Sue Campbell Wooten. He worked as a serviceman for Perdue Farms in Iredell and surrounding counties for 34 years, until his retirement. Bill enjoyed riding horses, playing softball, and in his spare time, worked with his sons farming and raising cattle.In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his beloved son, Chadwick William Wooten; brothers, J.P. and Coleman Wooten; and sister, Pauline Benfield.Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Betty; son, Tyler Wayne Wooten; sister, Annie Bell Wooten Shoemaker; and numerous nieces and nephews.A memorial service celebrating the life of Billy Wayne Wooten will be conducted at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, April 24, at Fifth Creek Presbyterian Church, with Pastor Bill Bates officiating. The family will visit with friends at the church, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.Those wishing to make memorials are asked to consider Fifth Creek Presbyterian Church; Gordon Hospice House or Bethlehem United Methodist Church.Troutman Funeral Home