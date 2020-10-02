Bob TolleOn a typical spring day in his not-too-much younger years, you could usually find Bob Tolle on the cool mountain streams of North Carolina, his beloved Gracie or Khaki poised to pounce on the next unsuspecting fish in line. He loved a day like that almost as much as he loved the streams of Michigan, with Ken, Jimmy, Harry and Bill sitting around the fire, telling fish stories that brought such enjoyment, like the Scotch and stogies they looked forward to once every spring and fall. In his later years, he tied hundreds and hundreds of flies, always hoping one of them would land him the perfect brookie… on the perfect day… in the perfect stream.Dr. Robert Clyde Tolle passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born Nov. 23, 1936, in Canton, Ohio, the middle child of Clyde and Lucille Tolle. His older sister, Ramona, preceded him in death, and his baby brother, John, now lives in Arizona. Also leaving far too soon was his son and best fishing buddy, Stuart, in 2009. Bob and his wife, Susan Arbogast Nixon Tolle, who survives, joined together their five children, into a family of their own, Geoffrey of Johnstown, Ohio, Adam (Jenny) of Buford, Ga., Claudia McGaffick (Eric) of Salem, Ohio, Derek Nixon (Crystal) of Grove City, Ohio and Emily Nixon of Mt. Pleasant, S.C. He loved hearing about his grandchildren, Yeshua Tolle, Nicole (Josh) Fischer, Merry Mae Tolle, Avery Tolle, Molly McGaffick, Morgan McGaffick, Cameron Terhune, Logan Nixon, Madeline Nixon, and Olivia Christman. Dr. Tolle is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He and his wife, Susan, were married Nov. 30, 1996, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Statesville.Dr. Tolle began college at the young age of 15. He attended Washington and Lee University, the University of Virginia, and received his undergraduate degree from Mount Union College. He completed his MS and DDS degrees from Ohio State University in 1963, and proudly displayed the scarlet and gray all year long. For nearly 50 years, he practiced general dentistry in Tiffin, Ohio, Lansing, Michigan, and Statesville. After retiring in 2010, he often remarked how he missed his patients tremendously, always anxious to learn more about their families, their lives and their adventures. He wanted you all to know that you were part of his own extended family for the remainder of his life, and that he always enjoyed hearing from you long after he retired. Bob was also the long-term president of The Dogwood Anglers Chapter of Trout Unlimited, and held officer positions in a variety of organizations.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family celebration of life of this amazing father, professional, and friend will be held Saturday, Oct. 3 at 2 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church in Statesville.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Central Piedmont Walk, 8311 Brier Creek Pkwy., Suite 105-430, Raleigh, NC 27617; or to The Iredell Health Foundation, P.O. Box 5635, Statesville, NC 28687. "God, grant that I may live to fish for another shining day, but when my final cast is made, I then most humbly pray. When nestled in your landing net as I lay peacefully asleep, you'll smile at me and judge that I'm 'big enough to keep.'"Troutman Funeral Home