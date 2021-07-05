I was very sorry to hear of Pastor Bobby Henderson´s death this week. He was such a good man with a wonderful family. My condolences and prayers go out to his wife, Jane, daughters, and grandchildren as well as other family members, church members, and all who loved him so much. My sister, Patsy Harris and husband, Larry were members of both Union Chapel and Monticello. I attended many of his sermons through the years every chance I got when I was in Statesville. It was always a blessing to me. When my younger sister, Marie passed May 2018 he was the first I thought of to do her memorial. I was so happy he accepted and he did an excellent for our family. His is a great loss that saddens my heart. He is in a good place with Jesus now and free from the burdens of sickness. Many will miss you Bobby.

Carolyn Perry Ramirez July 7, 2021