Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bobby Henderson
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Bobby Henderson

Pastor Bobby Henderson, 62, a minister of the gospel for 34 years, died Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Gordan Hospice House.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Bridges Henderson; his children, Bridgett (Jacob) Scott, Joni (Matt) Current, and Chelsie (Nick) Wyatt; and his grandchildren, Cole and Silas Scott. Bobby was born in Statesville, Dec. 12, 1958, to the late Frank and Flora Mae Henderson. He graduated from NC Wesleyan College with bachelor's degrees in history and education. He went on to obtain his masters and doctorate degrees in theology and ministry from Christian Bible College. He was the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church of Davie County (five years), Union Chapel Baptist Church (11 years), and Monticello Baptist Church (18 years). In addition to a minister, he was also known to many as a teacher, coach, and funeral director.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, July 6, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Harmony Baptist Church Life Center. A celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, July 7, at 10 a.m., at Harmony Baptist Church, with the body to lie in state one hour prior with the Revs. Cliff Gwaltney, Jacob Scott, and William Wease officiating. Burial will immediately follow in the Holly Springs Baptist Church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Michael Barnette, Roger Barnette, Terry Campbell, Kenneth Dillard, Wayne Moose, Jesse Stroud, and Ronnie Wooten.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jul. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Harmony Baptist Church Life Center
NC
Jul
7
Lying in State
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Harmony Baptist Church
NC
Jul
7
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Harmony Baptist Church
NC
Jul
7
Burial
Holly Springs Baptist Church cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Troutman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
A great loss for not only family and friends, but the whole area. Bobby was not only a father, a minister, a friend to many, but strived as a teacher to not just teach his students, but better them. We were elated with his many stories and tales in school, and everywhere you seen him, there was always his big smile.
Chris Bruce
School
February 25, 2022
I was very sorry to hear of Pastor Bobby Henderson´s death this week. He was such a good man with a wonderful family. My condolences and prayers go out to his wife, Jane, daughters, and grandchildren as well as other family members, church members, and all who loved him so much. My sister, Patsy Harris and husband, Larry were members of both Union Chapel and Monticello. I attended many of his sermons through the years every chance I got when I was in Statesville. It was always a blessing to me. When my younger sister, Marie passed May 2018 he was the first I thought of to do her memorial. I was so happy he accepted and he did an excellent for our family. His is a great loss that saddens my heart. He is in a good place with Jesus now and free from the burdens of sickness. Many will miss you Bobby.
Carolyn Perry Ramirez
July 7, 2021
Many thoughts and prayers are lifted up for you, Jane, and the rest of the family. Brother Bobby, will be forever missed. We love you dearly and pray comfort for you all.
Jonna Everidge
Friend
July 6, 2021
Bobby was like a second dad to me. He always treated me like one of his own. He was my basketball and Volleyball coach. I will miss him dearly and will always love him. Praying for you all Jane. If there is anything y´all need, please let us know.
Stephanie Crater
July 5, 2021
The family will be in my thoughts and prayers!
Doris Church
July 5, 2021
Jane, I'm so sorry to hear about your loss. Prayers for you and your family during this time. May God grant you all peace.
Robin Johnson Necci
July 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results