Bobby Henderson
Pastor Bobby Henderson, 62, a minister of the gospel for 34 years, died Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Gordan Hospice House.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Bridges Henderson; his children, Bridgett (Jacob) Scott, Joni (Matt) Current, and Chelsie (Nick) Wyatt; and his grandchildren, Cole and Silas Scott. Bobby was born in Statesville, Dec. 12, 1958, to the late Frank and Flora Mae Henderson. He graduated from NC Wesleyan College with bachelor's degrees in history and education. He went on to obtain his masters and doctorate degrees in theology and ministry from Christian Bible College. He was the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church of Davie County (five years), Union Chapel Baptist Church (11 years), and Monticello Baptist Church (18 years). In addition to a minister, he was also known to many as a teacher, coach, and funeral director.
The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, July 6, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Harmony Baptist Church Life Center. A celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, July 7, at 10 a.m., at Harmony Baptist Church, with the body to lie in state one hour prior with the Revs. Cliff Gwaltney, Jacob Scott, and William Wease officiating. Burial will immediately follow in the Holly Springs Baptist Church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Michael Barnette, Roger Barnette, Terry Campbell, Kenneth Dillard, Wayne Moose, Jesse Stroud, and Ronnie Wooten.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jul. 5, 2021.