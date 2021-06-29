Bobby PharrJuly 14, 1943 - June 25, 2021Mr. Robert "Bobby" Lee Pharr, 77, of Statesville, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, at Maple Leaf Healthcare.Mr. Pharr was born in Iredell County, July 14, 1943, and was the son of the late Robert Forest Pharr and Mary Ellen Johnson Pharr.He attended Iredell County schools and on Dec. 22, 1962, he married Elizabeth Ann Wilkinson Pharr and together they shared 58 years of marriage before his passing.Mr. Pharr proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal, Navy Unit Commendation, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal – 1960 Device. He was also a member of the VFW Post 2031.In addition to his wife Elizabeth, Mr. Pharr is survived by three children, Gary Pharr (Tammy), Chris Pharr, and Amy Pharr, all of Statesville; along with eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by six siblings, Delbert Pharr (Nancy), Dorothy P. Privette, Alfred Pharr (Madeline), Gene Pharr (Bobby Jean), the Rev. Larry Pharr (Becky), and the Rev. Michael Pharr (Karen).A service to celebrate the life of Bobby Pharr will be conducted at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 1, at Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel, with the Revs. Michael and Larry Pharr officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Iredell Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will visit with friends for one hour prior to the scheduled funeral service.The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to the staff of Maple Leaf Healthcare for their care and support over the past several years. For those unable to attend, the services at the funeral home will be livestreamed.Nicholson Funeral Home