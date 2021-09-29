Menu
Bobby Sexton
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Mooresville High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC
Bobby Sexton

January 10, 1965 - September 19, 2021

Bobby Odell "Bobby Boucher Waterboy/Hopsing," Sexton 56, of Statesville, went to be with the Lord Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

He was born Jan. 10, 1965, in Mooresville, to the late T.H. and Dorothy Brown Sexton. Bobby was a 1984 graduate of Mooresville High School. He was retired from the State of North Carolina after working 31 years. He loved cooking, going to yard sales, quilting, spending time with family, and date night at Cozumel Mexican Restaurant.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Brown; in-laws, Dr. and Mrs. Courtland H. Davis Jr.; and brother-in-law, Douglas Puckett.

He is survived by his wife, Lyn Sexton; sister, Elizabeth Puckett; aunt and uncle, Mr. and Mrs. Larry Cook; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Sept. 30, from 12 to 1 p.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. A graveside service will be following at 3 p.m., at Iredell Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or a charity of the donor's choice.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville

www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
NC
Sep
30
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Iredell Memorial Gardens
NC
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory
I am sadden to learn of Bobby's passing. He was a good and friendly person. He will be missed.
Nora Redfear
Work
October 5, 2021
I have known Bobby since he was in high school. He was a dedicated worker who had a great sense of humor. He later worked at Shepherd School where I substituted for absent teachers for four years. My condolences to his Family. God bless. Willie Beaver
Willie Beaver
School
October 5, 2021
