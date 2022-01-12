Bradley S. Gaither



February 16, 1968 - January 6, 2022



Bradley Scott Gaither, 53, of Harmony, left this earth to be with his heavenly Father, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.



Bradley was born Feb. 16, 1968, in Iredell County, to the late Roy Alexander Gaither Sr. and Mary Templeton Gaither. He was a graduate of North Iredell High School in 1986, and earned an associate in applied science from Randolph Technical College in floral design and commercial horticulture in 1988. He held a management position with Dollar Tree for over 28 years.



Bradley was preceded in death by brother, Roy Alexander Gaither Jr.; sister, Mary Frances Gaither Logan Rupard; companion, Todd E. Bunton; brothers-in-law, E. Lamar Jordan, Edgar P. Logan, and Jerry Rupard; nephew, Brian K. Jordan; niece, Terina J. Gaither; a great-great-niece and -nephew.



Left to cherish his memory are a sister, Flora A. Gaither Jordan; sister-in-law, Jane O'Neal Gaither; nieces, Marie S. Jordan (Travis), and Melanie D. Gaither Chatham (Jason); nephew, Z. Milton Gaither (Jennifer); six great-nieces; four great-nephews; two great-great-nieces; eight great-great-nephews; and many cousins and family friends.



A private memorial will be held in his honor at a later date.



Tribute Cremation Society-Statesville



418 N Center St., Statesville, NC 28677



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jan. 12, 2022.