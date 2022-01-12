Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Bradley S. Gaither
1968 - 2022
BORN
1968
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Tribute Cremation Society - Statesville
418 N Center St
Statesville, NC
Bradley S. Gaither

February 16, 1968 - January 6, 2022

Bradley Scott Gaither, 53, of Harmony, left this earth to be with his heavenly Father, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

Bradley was born Feb. 16, 1968, in Iredell County, to the late Roy Alexander Gaither Sr. and Mary Templeton Gaither. He was a graduate of North Iredell High School in 1986, and earned an associate in applied science from Randolph Technical College in floral design and commercial horticulture in 1988. He held a management position with Dollar Tree for over 28 years.

Bradley was preceded in death by brother, Roy Alexander Gaither Jr.; sister, Mary Frances Gaither Logan Rupard; companion, Todd E. Bunton; brothers-in-law, E. Lamar Jordan, Edgar P. Logan, and Jerry Rupard; nephew, Brian K. Jordan; niece, Terina J. Gaither; a great-great-niece and -nephew.

Left to cherish his memory are a sister, Flora A. Gaither Jordan; sister-in-law, Jane O'Neal Gaither; nieces, Marie S. Jordan (Travis), and Melanie D. Gaither Chatham (Jason); nephew, Z. Milton Gaither (Jennifer); six great-nieces; four great-nephews; two great-great-nieces; eight great-great-nephews; and many cousins and family friends.

A private memorial will be held in his honor at a later date.

Tribute Cremation Society-Statesville

418 N Center St., Statesville, NC 28677
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jan. 12, 2022.
Tribute Cremation Society - Statesville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bradley was always a gentleman and professional and was always happy to help a customer!!! I have missed him at Dollar Tree since his disability.
Shirley Thorne
Family
January 16, 2022
We will always miss you Bradley, no words can ever express the emptiness this leaves within me. We love you. Praying for your family.
Denise
January 12, 2022
So sorry to hear of the loss of Bradley. I remember him as being such a nice individual. I will keep the family in my prayers.
Teresa Jordan Williams
Family
January 12, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Frances, Autumn and Lisa
Lisa McBroom
January 12, 2022
Dear Family, We have lost a special person and we cherish many special memories of times spent with him. May our Lord continue to comfort and give us peace, With Love.
Jonell Lewis
Family
January 12, 2022
